NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its One Love– quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its North Little Rock debut on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 4311 E. McCain Blvd., near Smokey Lane.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! North Little Rock’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

To add to the excitement, North Little Rock High School cheerleaders and band members will be there to pump up the crowd, and there will be a live radio remote with KLAL Alice 107.7 FM from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith will also be in attendance.

“It’s very exciting for us to bring Raising Cane’s to North Little Rock,” said General Manager Ty Venable. “The new restaurant is in a great location and we’ve hired an incredible crew to join us in serving our ONE LOVE, quality chicken finger meals, to everyone in the area. We are looking forward to getting involved with local organizations and can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 90 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

Raising Cane’s North Little Rock will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the first Raising Cane’s in the Little Rock area, sixth in Arkansas and 481st system-wide.

