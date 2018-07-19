A sweet and savory chicken salad with a nutty almond twist! Serve this dish sandwiched in between two pieces of bread or by itself, either way it will be delicious.
Serves 8
Ingredients:
4 cup cooked chicken, cut into a 1/4 inch dice
1/2 cup sliced almonds
2 tsp tarragon, minced
3 green onions, white and greens chopped 1/3 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup celery, finely diced
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 tsp kosher salt
Fresh ground pepper to taste
Directions:
To toast almonds: Heat a 9-10-inch skillet to medium low heat. Add the sliced almonds and toast, stirring frequently, until fragrant and a light golden brown. Watch them carefully so they don't burn! Remove from pan a cool in bowl.
In a large bowl, combine chopped chicken, green onions, tarragon, cranberries, mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, salt & pepper. Stir to combine.
Just before serving, add toasted almonds and gently fold to combine.
