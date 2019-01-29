These Super Bowl Petit Jean Bacon-Wrapped Sausages and Grillers couldn't be any easier to make. Easy to make ahead so you can pop them in the oven shortly before the game. Or, you can go ahead and bake them then keep them warm in the slow cooker. Either way, they're delicious.

Serve with a variety of mustards or do my favorite, a blend of pepper jelly and whole grain mustard.

The amount is easily adjusted to suit your needs. This recipe will make 50 to 60 pieces.

Petit Jean Meats Bacon-Wrapped Sausages and Grillers

Ingredients

• 1 pound Petit Jean Meats Hickory Smoked Bacon, cut in thirds, at room temperature

• 2-3 10.5-ounce packages Petit Jean Meats Jumbo Grillers

• 2-3 14-ounce packages Petit Jean Meats Arkansas Style Hickory Smoked Sausages

• 1 cup dark brown sugar

• Garlic powder

• Onion powder

• Ground mustard

• Nonstick spray

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a baking dish with nonstick spray or line with parchment or foil and spray.

2. Cut bacon strips into thirds.

3. Cut sausage links and grillers into 1-inch pieces (or desired size). Slightly stretch a bacon piece around each piece. Place on the baking dish with the overlapped bacon down. You can also secure with toothpicks if desired.

4. Sprinkle sausages and grillers with brown sugar. Sprinkle with garlic powder, onion powder and ground mustard (lightly).

5. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until the bacon is crispy and the sugar has melted over all.

6. Serve immediately with toothpicks and mustards or mustard-pepper sauce.

Note: any leftover bacon pieces can be browned and crumbled over the top of the sausages and grillers.

