It's almost time for Easter, and Debbie Arnold showed THV11 some easy ways to have decorating fun with your kiddos.

Easy Vanilla Cupcakes

{Makes about 20-22 cupcakes}

  • 1 Duncan Hines® White Cake Mix
  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • 1 small box white chocolate or vanilla Jell-O® instant pudding (3.3 oz.)
  • 1 cup water
  • ½ cup oil
  • ½ cup whole milk
  • 1 teaspoon Vanilla
  • 4 egg whites, room temperature
  • pinch salt

Preheat oven to 350⁰F.

  1. Start with a classic white cake mix.
  2. In the bowl of your mixer, stir together cake mix, pudding mix, and flour til the dry ingredients are combined a little.
  3. Add water, oil, milk, and vanilla.
  4. Add room temperature egg whites and salt. And mix on high for almost two minutes to get air in your batter! Line cupcake tins with paper liners, spray with a little cooking spray.
  5. Using an ice-cream scoop with the release lever-thingie, fill cupcake liners so that they are a little less than half full.
  6. Bake for 13-15 minutes, checking them starting at 13 minutes to be sure they aren’t getting brown.They should still be creamy white on top.