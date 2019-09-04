It's almost time for Easter, and Debbie Arnold showed THV11 some easy ways to have decorating fun with your kiddos.
Easy Vanilla Cupcakes
{Makes about 20-22 cupcakes}
- 1 Duncan Hines® White Cake Mix
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1 small box white chocolate or vanilla Jell-O® instant pudding (3.3 oz.)
- 1 cup water
- ½ cup oil
- ½ cup whole milk
- 1 teaspoon Vanilla
- 4 egg whites, room temperature
- pinch salt
Preheat oven to 350⁰F.
- Start with a classic white cake mix.
- In the bowl of your mixer, stir together cake mix, pudding mix, and flour til the dry ingredients are combined a little.
- Add water, oil, milk, and vanilla.
- Add room temperature egg whites and salt. And mix on high for almost two minutes to get air in your batter! Line cupcake tins with paper liners, spray with a little cooking spray.
- Using an ice-cream scoop with the release lever-thingie, fill cupcake liners so that they are a little less than half full.
- Bake for 13-15 minutes, checking them starting at 13 minutes to be sure they aren’t getting brown.They should still be creamy white on top.