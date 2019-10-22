LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Have some healthy fun this Halloween with this Skeleton Vegetable Board. Just don't tell the family it's healthy!

This is a great one for getting the kids into the kitchen. It also serves 10 people!

Ingredients

1 16-ounce container of your favorite vegetable dip (or 1 package Hidden Valley Ranch Dip Mix and 1 16-ounce container sour cream)

2 cups cauliflower florets

1 red bell peppers, sliced into strips

8-ounces sliced portobella mushrooms

2 -3 mini cucumbers, sliced

1 cup baby carrots

3 ripe olives, pitted

1 bunch leaf lettuce or 1-2 bunches fresh parsley

Directions

In a small bowl, combine the ranch dip mix and sour cream (if using). Place at the top of a large serving platter. Place cauliflower florets in a line down the center of the platter, forming the "vertebrae." On each side of the cauliflower, place red bell pepper strips to resemble ribs. At the lower end of the cauliflower, place sliced mushrooms to resemble intestines. On either side of the body, place cucumber slices to resemble arms. Add carrots to the ends of the arms to resemble fingers. Slice 1 olive into quarters and place on dip for mouth; use 2 whole olives for eyes. Using the leafy part of the lettuce, place at top of dip to resemble hair (or substitute parsley). Place in refrigerator until serving.

RELATED: Pumpkin-Pecan Pancakes with Caramel Maple Syrup