In celebration of  National Rice Month, we have Debbie Arnold from Dining With Debbie making Citrus Shrimp Rice Bowls.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
  • 2 Tablespoons Sriracha
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 Tablespoons rice bran oil
  • 1 Tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked chipotle pepper, optional
  • 2 large oranges
  • 2 Persian cucumbers, quartered lengthwise, sliced crosswise 1/2 inch thick
  • 4 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup rice
  • 1 avocado, sliced for serving
  • Fresh mint as garnish, optional

Directions:

  1. Prepare rice according to package directions; set aside.
  2. Whisk orange juice, Sriracha, soy sauce, 1/4 cup rice bran oil and 1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice in a small bowl.
  3. Set aside 1/2 of dressing for serving.
  4. Add shrimp to remaining dressing and toss to coat. Season with salt. Let sit for 15 minutes, tossing occasionally. Sprinkle lightly with smoked chipotle pepper, if desired.
  5. Using a paring knife, removed peel and pith from oranges. Slice oranges into 1/2-inch thick rounds, then cut into 1-inch pieces.
  6. Transfer to a medium bowl and add cucumbers, green onions and remaining 1 teaspoon lime juice; toss to combine. Season with salt.
  7. Heat remaining 2 Tablespoons rice bran oil in a large skillet over high heat.
  8. Working in batches, if needed, cook shrimp until charred in spots and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side.
  9. Divide rice among 4 bowls. Top with shrimp, citrus salad and avocado. Drizzle with reserved dressing and sprinkle with minced mint leaves.