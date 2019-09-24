In celebration of National Rice Month, we have Debbie Arnold from Dining With Debbie making Citrus Shrimp Rice Bowls.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
- 2 Tablespoons Sriracha
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 1/4 cup plus 2 Tablespoons rice bran oil
- 1 Tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
- 1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked chipotle pepper, optional
- 2 large oranges
- 2 Persian cucumbers, quartered lengthwise, sliced crosswise 1/2 inch thick
- 4 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 cup rice
- 1 avocado, sliced for serving
- Fresh mint as garnish, optional
Directions:
- Prepare rice according to package directions; set aside.
- Whisk orange juice, Sriracha, soy sauce, 1/4 cup rice bran oil and 1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice in a small bowl.
- Set aside 1/2 of dressing for serving.
- Add shrimp to remaining dressing and toss to coat. Season with salt. Let sit for 15 minutes, tossing occasionally. Sprinkle lightly with smoked chipotle pepper, if desired.
- Using a paring knife, removed peel and pith from oranges. Slice oranges into 1/2-inch thick rounds, then cut into 1-inch pieces.
- Transfer to a medium bowl and add cucumbers, green onions and remaining 1 teaspoon lime juice; toss to combine. Season with salt.
- Heat remaining 2 Tablespoons rice bran oil in a large skillet over high heat.
- Working in batches, if needed, cook shrimp until charred in spots and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side.
- Divide rice among 4 bowls. Top with shrimp, citrus salad and avocado. Drizzle with reserved dressing and sprinkle with minced mint leaves.