Pumpkin-Pecan Pancakes with Caramel Maple Syrup
Caramel Maple Syrup
4 cups pure maple syrup
1 Tablespoon light corn syrup
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1 cinnamon stick
2 Tablespoons water
Pumpkin-Pecan Pancakes
2 - 2 1/4 cups buttermilk**
1 1/4 cups plus 3 Tablespoons no sugar added muesli or granola (no fruit)
1 1/2 cups White Lily Self-Rising Flour
2 Tablespoons light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs at room temperature
3 Tablespoons unsalted browned butter, melted and cooled
1/3 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix)
3/4 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
1/4 teaspoon maple flavoring, optional
1/2 cup toasted finely chopped pecans
Vegetable oil
For more directions, click here.