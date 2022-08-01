Breckenridge Village will soon be getting a Root Cafe

People in Little Rock will soon be able to enjoy a local favorite, in two locations! The Root Cafe will be opening a second location in Breckenridge Village.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Root Cafe, owned by Jack and Corri Bristow-Sundell, has been a Little Rock favorite for years, and now it will be getting a second location in Breckenridge Village.

It is a farm-to-table style restaurant that is mainly known for its locally sourced ingredients and was first opened in June 2011. It is located in the SoMa district in downtown Little Rock.

The Root Cafe has been featured on Food Network's hit television show, "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" as well as in various publications.

Since the restaurant has been such a huge success, many people may have been wondering about what's to come next for them.

Restaurant owner Jack Sundell described The Root's plans for the future and said, “We will be working toward opening a second Root Cafe location in Breckenridge Village, right next to the planned Deluca’s Pizzeria.”

The Sundells have not only been the owners of The Root Cafe but they have also been running a second successful business, Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, during the past couple of years.

Now, the owners have decided to sell their second business, so that they can better focus on their new endeavors.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to focus on this new project and pass Mockingbird on to someone who is ready to give it the love and attention it deserves. Johnny Campbell and his chef Buddy Seals and manager Joe Einhorn have impressed us with their enthusiasm, business acumen, and strong desire to be part of the SoMa business community," said Jack Sundell.

Mockingbird Bar & Tacos will now be owned by Johnny Campbell, as well as Harry and Joe Einhorn.