Sam's Club's burger robot unveiled in Fayetteville

A burger-making robot capable of cooking and crafting in 25 different styles is the latest innovation to hit the Fayetteville food scene.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A burger-making robot is the latest innovation to hit the Fayetteville food scene— it can create over 25 different kinds of burgers, with users able to customize them to their heart's content.

Located in the Fayetteville Sam’s Club and developed by Creator, the machine is one of only four that exists in the world.

It starts with the user placing their order at a kiosk before the maker cooks the burger right in front of them.

The owner says that they are looking several years into the future, saying that "you can imagine how this type of technology could integrate into different parts of Sam's Club to bring some really high-quality customizable options for our members."

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device