National Cheeseburger Day deals announced for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cheeseburger lovers can unite on Sept. 18 for National Cheeseburger Day, and these are some places to get deals to celebrate the day.
- McDonald's will be offering customers 50-cent double cheeseburgers for only those who use the app, and limited to one burger per customer.
- Wendy's is offering an even better deal with Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for only a penny with the purchase of another food item on the menu.
- Burger King will be offering free cheeseburgers to members of their Royal perks program when making a purchase of a $1 or more.
