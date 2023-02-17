Smartmouth to bring back Lucky Charms-inspired IPA, releasing fruity beers

2023 marks the fifth year of the Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA, which came out in 2019 to much fanfare and national attention.

NORFOLK, Va. — Fruit...breakfast...cereal...These are just a few of the words you can use to describe the beers that Smartmouth Brewing Company is about to release.

The Norfolk-based craft brewery is rolling out four special brews on March 4, including the re-releases of a Lucky Charms-inspired IPA and a Fruity Pebbles-inspired gose beer.

2023 marks the fifth year of the Lucky Charms beer, entitled the Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA, which came out in 2019 to much fanfare and was featured nationally by USA Today and Thrillist.

Smartmouth makes the Saturday Morning with pounds of marshmallows tossed into the batch and citrusy and tropical hops added, resulting in a flavor that is "nostalgically ridiculous."

"If you can recall weekends of watching cartoons while you separated the colorful little marshmallows from your favorite box of cereal, then this brew is for you," the brewery wrote in a news release.

The Fruity Pebbles beer, entitled the Caveman Confetti Fruited Gose, is "made for the fruited sour fans who also love a good bowl of cereal," the brewery said, adding that it was made with "pounds of your favorite fruity cereal flakes."

Smartmouth is also releasing the Kush Pop Passion Fruit IPA and Slime Time Proton Punch Tangerine Ale.

The Kush Pop balances tropical flavor notes with the bright notes of passionfruit, resulting in a "well-rounded, juicy IPA that's sure to get you some side-eyes," the brewery said.

The Slime Time is made for those "troubled by strange new inventive fruity beer flavors," with a flavor described as a "blast of sweet orange and tart tangerine."

The pre-order for these beers starts Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. on Smartmouth's website and is first come first serve.

For those who want to try all of the beers, the brewery is also offering a collection containing one four-pack each.