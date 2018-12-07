LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - We’re kicking off THV’11’s newest series “Eat it Up" with a stop at local favorite The Root.

It’s a series where THV11 morning anchors, Rob Evans and Amanda Jaeger, visit the best of local restaurants across central Arkansas. They take you everywhere from behind the scenes in the kitchen to the heart of what these restaurants are all about. They also share the incredible stories of all the people that make these restaurants a reality in the Natural State.

Our first stop: The Root Cafe.

Customers say they love The Root Cafe for it’s rustic, interesting and hip vibe. They also say they love the variety of vegan options and local produce available.

Jack Sundell, owner of The Root Café, said they are committed to creating community through local food. All of their meats are one hundred percent from local farmers. All of the bread they serve is baked at local bakeries. The majority of the fruits and vegetables, nuts and cheeses are all from Arkansas.

He said the philosophy behind what they choose to put on the menu stems from choosing the things they know that they can source locally. He said they were able to build a menu that would allow them to spend more dollars with Arkansas farmers.

You can find more information on The Root Café and hear their story at:

