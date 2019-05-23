LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Soulfish got their notoriety in the community for their catfish. They have been voted best fried catfish in Little Rock by local publications.

They also have won awards for their desserts! Their homemade pecan pie was chosen as a favorite of Paula Deen, a famous Food Network star! The restaurant is extremely family friendly. They have a kids menu to fit even the pickiest of eaters. Kids eat free every Tuesday with an adult entrée purchase after 4 p.m. Soulfish also has a really cool, unique bar area. The bar was custom made with hand poured resin and it’s filled with old fishing lures! It’s totally unique. It’s a great place to sit for their Wine Down Wednesdays. They have drink specials after 4 p.m. that day. For the spring and summer months they have one of the best outdoor patios on Main Street. It’s dog friendly and a great place to people watch and enjoy the hustle and bustle of downtown Little Rock.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips

Rob: Do not leave this place without grabbing some pecan pie. Even if you come just for the pie it’s a trip well worth it!

Amanda: While you’re waiting for your food or after you finish eating, make sure to check out all the cool photos on the wall. The back wall and hall are filled with photos sent in by customers of their proudest fishing moments. You can even send them one of your pictures to be featured on the wall. One customer sent their photo in from South Africa.

Soulfish Café is located at 306 Main Street Little Rock, Arkansas 72201.