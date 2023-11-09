Squirrel Cook Off returns to Springdale

Teams will be cooking dishes with squirrel meat, there will be a squirrel hot wing-eating contest, and a pellet rifle shootout.

The competition will include dishes “celebrating the world's most underrated source of protein — squirrels.” According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, up to 40 three-person teams will be competing, beginning at 9 a.m. Dishes will be presented to a panel of judges at noon and awards will be announced at 3 p.m.

Rules for the competition include all cooking done on site, and all meat will have to contain at least 80 percent squirrel.

“We’re going to bring back the world-champion squirrel-skinning contest, and I’ve heard from reigning world champion Clifton Jackson who said he’ll be there to defend his title,” said event organizer Joe Wilson.

The event will also include a world's hottest squirrel hot wing-eating contest and a pellet rifle shootout.

