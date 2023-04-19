Tacos 4 Life coming soon to select Arkansas college campuses

Students at Ouachita Baptist University and Southern Arkansas University will be able to enjoy Tacos 4 Life on campus by Fall 2023.

CONWAY, Ark. — Tacos 4 Life, an Arkansas-grown restaurant, will debut locations at both Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) and Southern Arkansas University (SAU) this fall.

Sodexo, a food and facilities management company, will operate the OBU Tacos 4 Life while Aramark, a provider of hospitality and food services, will operate the SAU Tacos 4 Life.

"Introducing Tacos 4 Life to both Ouachita Baptist University and Southern Arkansas University is an exciting move for us as we get to work alongside students to further our mission,” said Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life.

For every taco, salad, rice bowl, nacho, or quesadilla sold, Tacos 4 Life donates $0.29, which is equivalent to one meal for a child in need, to non-profit partner Feed My Starving Children.

This initiative is called the Meal 4 Meal program, which has donated more than 29 million meals since its creation.

Tacos 4 Life will kick off its introduction to OBU by serving incoming students at an early student registration event on April 22.

The brand's new food truck will be onsite, allowing students to sample menu items and learn more about the brand’s mission to end world hunger.

By fall 2023, students will be able to order Tacos 4 Life in the student center's recently renovated Evans Food Court.

“These partnerships represent a powerful collaboration that enables students to immerse themselves in a world of meaningful impact and service, empowering them to become global leaders of change,” Samuelson added.

At SAU, students will be able to find delicious craft tacos at the Bruce Center food court.