According to an article by USA Today, The Purple Cow was named the best place to get a milkshake in Arkansas.

USA Today assembled a list of the best places in every state to get a shake.

The Purple Cow, located in Little Rock, Ark. and five other locations surrounding, a 30-year-old retro-style diner and soda fountain makes almost all the "best in every state" lists – specifically for its trademark purple vanilla shake.

Chocolate/peanut butter, peanut butter and jelly, and butterscotch are among the other choices.

24/7 Tempo consulted 11 previously published lists of “the best milkshake in every state” from various sources plus a number of “best in” rankings for individual states. Reviews and scores from Foursquare and Yelp were also considered in order to come up with a consensus.

