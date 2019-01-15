With a growing city, comes new business, and new business can bring unwanted traffic.

That’s the issue the Bryant Police Department is working to tackle after an “on the go” restaurant came to town, situated on one of the busiest highways.

“There’s lots of traffic, lots of traffic especially during the lunch hour,” said Ken Harris, a commuter. “It’s heavily congested."

Harris is just one of many drivers irritated about the constant traffic jams after Taste of D’Light On the Go opened a location on Highway 5 about two weeks ago.

"It slows me down because of the traffic on the main road,” said Harris. “The more it gets packed in here, the more that road gets busy.”

Hundreds of commuters have reached out to Bryant police in hopes the traffic issue can be resolved.

“We put something on our Facebook page letting people know that we know about it,” said Sgt. Todd Crowson. “We get it, it’s frustrating. They are getting caught up in that traffic and it's taking some 20, 30, 40 minutes to get through there.”

Police have met with the business owner and code enforcement.

“We’ve had meetings discussing what we can do to fix this,” said Crowson. “It’s new, and maybe this will die down, maybe not. We try to get an officer out there and them moving as fast as we can.”

Drivers and police told us their biggest concern about the traffic is safety.

Many have seen impatient motorists pass others on a double yellow line.

Crowson encourages drivers to remain patient as police work to find a solution near the new restaurant.