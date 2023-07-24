Trader Joe's recalls popular cookies that may contain rocks

Check your pantry! Trader Joe's urges customers to throw the cookies away or return them for a full refund.

HOUSTON — Trader Joe's is recalling some of its popular cookies after they said the cookies may contain rocks.

The grocery chain asked that if you bought the cookies or received them as a donation, just throw them away. You can also return it to any Trader Joe's location for a full refund.

It's the third recall by Trader Joe's this year after its Instant Cold Brew Coffee had to be taken off shelves because of the possibility of glass. They were also part of the massive frozen fruit recall in June.

Customers with questions on the recall are asked to contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626-599-3817. You can also send the company an email.

All potentially affected products have been removed from sale and destroyed, Trader Joe’s said. The company is asking anyone who has purchased or received any donations of either of these products to not eat them.

