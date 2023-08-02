Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location

The fast-casual restaurant is known for making its entire menu from scratch, with its specialty being southern-fried and slow-roasted chicken.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock.

JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Waldo's Chicken & Beer plans to open in Little Rock on February 21, 2023, and will be located at 6 Bass Pro Drive in the former David's Burgers building.

The fast-casual restaurant is known for making its entire menu from scratch. Its specialty is southern-fried and slow-roasted chicken. Each location has an established local beer program.

"We're excited to open our second Waldo's ink Central Arkansas," President of JTJ Restaurants, LLC, Tommy Keet said. "We have been overjoyed by the excellent reception that Waldo's has received in North Little Rock. We have a world-class management team with decades of experience within our company."

Waldo's Chicken & Beer in Little Rock will seat up to 74 guests for indoor dining, including a full-service bar. The restaurant will also have additional seating available on a private outdoor patio.

"We are committed to providing an exceptional dining experience in the store or through the drive-thru," Keets said. "We look forward to serving guests our unique offerings in a convenient location to watch a game or pick up dinner for your family."

The restaurant is currently hiring and training 30 to 40 new employees for all positions in time for the grand opening. Those interested are encouraged to fill out an application, either in person at Waldo's location or submitted online through the main Waldo's website.

The location in Little Rock will be the third Waldo's Chicken & Beer location owned by the Keet Family with the first restaurant opening its doors in May 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.

Since then, Waldo's Chicken & Beer has opened locations throughout Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Colorado.

The other Waldo's Chicken & Beer location in Arkansas is in North Little Rock at 4221 Warden Road near McCain Mall.