Want to buy canned whipped cream in New York? Don’t forget your ID card

NEW YORK, USA — The next time someone purchases a can of whipped cream in New York, they'd better be prepared to show some ID, NBC News reports.

A lesser-known state law banning sales of cartridges used in cans of whipped cream to those under 21 has only recently been noticed — and enforced — to the amusement of customers unaware of the not-so-new regulation.

The age limit was enacted nine months ago to curb teens from possibly abusing nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas. The nitrous oxide in whipped cream canisters, when abused as a narcotic, is commonly referred to as “whippits” or “whip-its.”

