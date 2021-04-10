We're making Apple & Pumpkin Tartlets to get us in the Fall spirit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Denise Albert with Cooking in Bloom is getting us in the Fall spirit. She's creating some delicious apple and pumpkin tartlets.
Apple Tartlet
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg. Puff Pastry Dough
- 1 pkg. Low fat cream cheese softened to a room temperature
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 stick butter melted, if vegan use melted coconut oil
- Apples (whatever variety you like)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
- Slice the one sheet of puff pastry into six rectangles and place on a well-oiled baking pan
- Brush each with melted butter
- Bake at 375 for 5 minutes until brown and puffed. Set aside and let cool
- Dollop one teaspoon of cream cheese on top of each pastry. Spread evenly with the back of a spoon or pastry knife
- Sprinkle each pastry with cinnamon
- Use a mandolin or knife to thinly slice apples and set on top of the tartlets.
- Enjoy!
Pumpkin Tartlet
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg. Puff Pastry Dough
- 1 pkg. Low fat cream cheese softened to a room temperature
- 1 can of Pumpkin puree
- 1 tsp. Vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. Pumpkin pie spice
- 1 stick butter melted, if vegan use melted coconut oil
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
- Slice the one sheet of puff pastry into six rectangles and place on a well-oiled baking pan
- Brush each with melted butter
- Bake at 375 for 5 minutes until brown and puffed. Set aside and let cool
- In a small bowl, whisk together pumpkin puree, low fat cream cheese, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla. Whip until cheese is smooth
- Dollop one teaspoon of cream cheese on top of each pastry. Spread evenly with the back of a spoon
- Add a dollop of whipped topping and sprinkle cinnamon
- Enjoy!