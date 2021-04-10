x
We're making Apple & Pumpkin Tartlets to get us in the Fall spirit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Denise Albert with Cooking in Bloom is getting us in the Fall spirit. She's creating some delicious apple and pumpkin tartlets.

Apple Tartlet

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg. Puff Pastry Dough
  • 1 pkg. Low fat cream cheese softened to a room temperature
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 stick butter melted, if vegan use melted coconut oil
  • Apples (whatever variety you like)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Slice the one sheet of puff pastry into six rectangles and place on a well-oiled baking pan
  3. Brush each with melted butter
  4. Bake at 375 for 5 minutes until brown and puffed. Set aside and let cool
  5. Dollop one teaspoon of cream cheese on top of each pastry. Spread evenly with the back of a spoon or pastry knife
  6. Sprinkle each pastry with cinnamon
  7. Use a mandolin or knife to thinly slice apples and set on top of the tartlets.
  8. Enjoy!

Pumpkin Tartlet

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg. Puff Pastry Dough
  • 1 pkg. Low fat cream cheese softened to a room temperature
  • 1 can of Pumpkin puree
  • 1 tsp. Vanilla extract 
  • 1 tsp. Pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 stick butter melted, if vegan use melted coconut oil

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Slice the one sheet of puff pastry into six rectangles and place on a well-oiled baking pan
  3. Brush each with melted butter
  4. Bake at 375 for 5 minutes until brown and puffed. Set aside and let cool
  5. In a small bowl, whisk together pumpkin puree, low fat cream cheese, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla. Whip until cheese is smooth
  6. Dollop one teaspoon of cream cheese on top of each pastry. Spread evenly with the back of a spoon
  7. Add a dollop of whipped topping and sprinkle cinnamon
  8. Enjoy!

