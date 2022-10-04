Whataburger announces groundbreaking for new Little Rock restaurant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We now know more about the new Whataburger location in Little Rock as the business announced that they will be breaking ground in the city on Oct. 11.
The event is set to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 17100 Chenal Parkway.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held by Whataburger, the City of Little Rock, and WAB Venture Inc., as the groups celebrate the first Whataburger for the city which is scheduled to open in 2023.
The popular restaurant chain is expected to bring in over 100 new jobs to the city.