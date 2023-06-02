Whataburger coming to Maumelle & Malvern

MAUMELLE, Ark. — We've already told you about the new Whataburger locations being built in Little Rock and Benton, but two more cities in Central Arkansas can expect to see the fast-food chain soon.
Two more Whataburger locations will be coming to Maumelle and Malvern.
According to reports from the Arkansas Times, there will be a groundbreaking for a location on Maumelle Boulevard near the Walmart later this month.
We found a job posting for a general manager that confirmed the company's plans to build a future location in Malvern.
There have been reports of a Whataburger potentially coming to Hot Springs, though the site has not been finalized.