Whataburger opening in Searcy

SEARCY, Ark. — Calling all Whataburger fans— the popular franchise announced the grand opening of a new location in Searcy.

The new location is located at 3900 E Race Ave and will be opening on Monday, June 26 at 11 a.m. (drive-thru only).

Additional services, such as inside dining, delivery, and online ordering will be made available in the coming weeks.

“It brings us great joy to bring Whataburger’s delicious, made-to-order offerings to the Searcy area,” said Tina Reagan, WAB Venture franchisee. “We are truly humbled by the warm reception we’ve received and look forward to serving guests and being a strong community partner for years to come.”

The restaurant features double drive-thru lanes, an open-concept dining room, and custom wall art highlighting area landmarks.

The Whataburger team of over 100 local employees will be led by Operating Partner Robert Tanner and Manager Charlie Moore.