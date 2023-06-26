Whataburger opening in Searcy

SEARCY, Ark. — Calling all Whataburger fans— the popular franchise announced the grand opening of a new location in Searcy.
The new location is located at 3900 E Race Ave and will be opening on Monday, June 26 at 11 a.m. (drive-thru only).
Additional services, such as inside dining, delivery, and online ordering will be made available in the coming weeks.
“It brings us great joy to bring Whataburger’s delicious, made-to-order offerings to the Searcy area,” said Tina Reagan, WAB Venture franchisee. “We are truly humbled by the warm reception we’ve received and look forward to serving guests and being a strong community partner for years to come.”
The restaurant features double drive-thru lanes, an open-concept dining room, and custom wall art highlighting area landmarks.
The Whataburger team of over 100 local employees will be led by Operating Partner Robert Tanner and Manager Charlie Moore.
Whataburger is open 24/7, 364 days a year (closed Christmas Day), with breakfast served from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.