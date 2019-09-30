CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger unveiled a new Breakfast Burger Monday that's bound to be a hit with the breakfast lovers out there.

According to Whataburger, the burger features a 100-percent beef patty, Whataburger's one-of-a-kind Creamy Pepper Sauce, two slices of savory bacon, a freshly-cracked egg, three crispy hash browns, and American cheese, all conveniently sandwiched in a four-inch bun.

KIII

"Anytime we talk about the Breakfast Burger, people get really, really excited," said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler. "This is a hearty creation, and some of our customers said they would drive out of their way to get this. We're excited to be able to offer a unique item for our fans to enjoy whether they're fueling up for their day or enjoying a late-night meal."

The Breakfast Burger will be available for a limited time and only offered from 11 p.m.-11 a.m.

