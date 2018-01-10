LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – We asked you, our THV11 viewers and you have spoken.
The question was, “Where would you take someone to eat who is visiting your city for the first time?”
So, THV11 has compiled a list of your responses. Let us know what you think.
Arkadelphia
- Hamburger Barn
Matt Burks said, “In Benton, it’s no question – La Hacienda – the best Mexican restaurant in Arkansas. I should add that this one in Benton is different (and much better) than the La Hacienda in Hot Springs and Little Rock.” Jessica McGowen said, “Eat My Catfish in Little Rock or Pasta J’s in Bryant.”
Caddo Valley
- Fat Boys
Carlisle
- Nick's BBQ and Catfish
Conway
- Mike's Place
- Stoby's
- Toadsuck Bucks
Eudora
- Eudora Grill
Gurdon
- Gurdon Grill
Amanda Dick said, “I’m from Heber, I would take them to Chuck’s!”
Hampton
- Granny's Grill
Harrison
- Neighbor's Mill
Hot Springs
- Rod's Pizza Cellar
- The Ohio Club
- Mr. Whisker’s
- Stubby's
Adam Sherwin said, “Shangri-la, amazing pies and good food next to the lake.” That's in Mount Ida for those who didn't know.
Leslie
- Skylark Cafe
Little Rock
- All Aboard
- Bonefish Grill
- Brave New Restaurant
- Brunos
- Flying Fish
- Izzy’s
- Whole Hog
- The Root Café
- Local Lime
- Big Orange
- Gusano’s
- Faded Rose
- Cajuns Warf
- 42 Bar and Table
- Doe's Eat Place
- U.S. Pizza Company
- El Palenque
- Table 28
- The Pantry
- Trios
- David's Burgers
Tia Kelley said, “Grady's on 12th, Jacob's on JFK. Peter's Fish Market on Pike. Shark's on Camp Robinson. Senior Tequila on Camp Robinson. Casa Mexicana on Kiel”
North Little Rock
- Riverfront Steakhouse
- Lindsey's BBQ
Mountain View
- Tommy's Famous Pizza
Pleasant Plains
- Tadpole's Catfish Barn
Nicholas Wideman said, “For my hometown, Smokin’ Buns off Hwy 107 in North Pulaski. For my current town, El Paso Mexican Restaurant off Cooper Road.”
Lisa Saxton Hambrick said in Pangburn, “Dinner: Southern Girls. Breakfast: Country Kitchen.”
Evelyn Purvis is from Phillips County, she said, “El Rio Lindo, Big Daddy Rays or Carousel.” Thom Brown is from Pine Bluff and said, “The Colonial Steak House.”
Russellville
- Whatta-Burger
- Brangus Steakhouse
- Old South
