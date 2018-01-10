LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – We asked you, our THV11 viewers and you have spoken.

The question was, “Where would you take someone to eat who is visiting your city for the first time?”

So, THV11 has compiled a list of your responses. Let us know what you think.

Arkadelphia

Hamburger Barn

Matt Burks said, “In Benton, it’s no question – La Hacienda – the best Mexican restaurant in Arkansas. I should add that this one in Benton is different (and much better) than the La Hacienda in Hot Springs and Little Rock.” Jessica McGowen said, “Eat My Catfish in Little Rock or Pasta J’s in Bryant.”

Caddo Valley

Fat Boys

Carlisle

Nick's BBQ and Catfish

Conway

Mike's Place

Stoby's

Toadsuck Bucks

Eudora

Eudora Grill

Gurdon

Gurdon Grill

Amanda Dick said, “I’m from Heber, I would take them to Chuck’s!”

Hampton

Granny's Grill

Harrison

Neighbor's Mill

Hot Springs

Rod's Pizza Cellar

The Ohio Club

Mr. Whisker’s

Stubby's

Adam Sherwin said, “Shangri-la, amazing pies and good food next to the lake.” That's in Mount Ida for those who didn't know.

Leslie

Skylark Cafe

Little Rock

All Aboard

Bonefish Grill

Brave New Restaurant

Brunos

Flying Fish

Izzy’s

Whole Hog

The Root Café

Local Lime

Big Orange

Gusano’s

Faded Rose

Cajuns Warf

42 Bar and Table

Doe's Eat Place

U.S. Pizza Company

El Palenque

Table 28

The Pantry

Trios

David's Burgers

Tia Kelley said, “Grady's on 12th, Jacob's on JFK. Peter's Fish Market on Pike. Shark's on Camp Robinson. Senior Tequila on Camp Robinson. Casa Mexicana on Kiel”

North Little Rock

Riverfront Steakhouse

Lindsey's BBQ

Mountain View

Tommy's Famous Pizza

Pleasant Plains

Tadpole's Catfish Barn

Nicholas Wideman said, “For my hometown, Smokin’ Buns off Hwy 107 in North Pulaski. For my current town, El Paso Mexican Restaurant off Cooper Road.”

Lisa Saxton Hambrick said in Pangburn, “Dinner: Southern Girls. Breakfast: Country Kitchen.”

Evelyn Purvis is from Phillips County, she said, “El Rio Lindo, Big Daddy Rays or Carousel.” Thom Brown is from Pine Bluff and said, “The Colonial Steak House.”

Russellville

Whatta-Burger

Brangus Steakhouse

Old South

Got any you think we should add? Sound off on our THV11 Facebook post below:

© 2018 KTHV