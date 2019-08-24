FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to KFSM, a homeowner in Fort Smith is lucky to be alive after her home was crushed beneath a falling tree Saturday morning.

"We sleep on the other end of the house. I mean, it could have fallen anywhere, so thankfully it did decide to fall on an unoccupied end of the house," said Shelly Pollock, owner of the home.

Pollock describes the incident as nothing she has ever heard of before.

"Being inside the house, it's like you're in a can of tuna or something that someone threw up against the brick wall, but of course my neighbors on each side described it as again someone threw a bomb in the next yard," Pollock explained. "They thought maybe a transformer blew because we do hear those pretty loud, because we did lose power at 3:15 this morning."

The Fort Smith Fire Department arrived at the house shortly after the tree fell, making sure the power stayed off.

Pollock said she is devastated about her home, but she's thankful that not everything she owns was destroyed.

"I have a car that I normally park right where this is, so it would have been totaled and the front of my truck would have been demolished. I just thank the Lord above my car was with someone else today," she said.

