According to Captain Jason Weaver with the Little Rock Fire Department, the fire department was dispatched at 2:03 p.m. to 8600 N. Rodney Parham, corner of Van Lee, to someone burning leaves in the ditch. When they got there, they discovered a gas leak. They notified ARKLA/Centerpoint Energy to check it out.

Rodney Parham was blocked off from W. Markham to Brookside Drive. Nearby homes were evacuated and the remaining were told to remain inside. People who were out and wished to return home could not.

The gas company has to dig up the line to repair the leak. They also have to check nearby houses and storm drains in order to make sure that the gas hasn't collected in low lying areas.

This process is expected to be completed by 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.