Terrifying moments for homeowners in Hot Springs Village on Thursday night after a gas main break forced them to leave their homes. The company that owns the line, Enable Midstream Partners, said on Friday that crews are still trying to figure out what caused that rupture.

Most homeowners said on Friday, they are just happy to be back home.

Sandy and Keith McInroe, the owners of One of A Kind Antiques, said the leak especially scared them because not only were they afraid to lose their home, they were also afraid to lose their livelihood.

“Everything we own is here and at the house, so if it exploded, then we wouldn’t have anything left,” McInroe said.

“It scared us to death, it sounded like either a plane crashing or a tornado or whatever,” McInroe said.

It’s a noise that, Steven Frost, who lives just down the road from the McInroe’s shop, said he felt to his core.

“There was a big roar and the house was shaking and everything, so I thought maybe it was an earthquake,” Foster said.

Both the McInroes' and Frost said it didn’t take them long to figure out what it was.

“I could hear the pressure being relieved by the pipeline,” Frost said.

Both families had to leave the comfort of their homes in the middle of the night.

“We spent the night with a lady that goes to our church,” Frost said.

The McInroe’s said coming back to an unharmed business Friday morning is a blessing they couldn’t be more grateful for.

“Pictures on the wall are a little crooked and there was some things that fell on the floor, but other than that, it was good. I was thanking god the whole time as we come back because he spared us,” McInroe said.

Moving forward, both the McInroe’s and Frost said they don’t feel endangered by the gas line that runs through their properties.

“Things happen and some things you control and some things you can’t so what you have to do is you depend on god to take care of you and you go from there,” Frost said.