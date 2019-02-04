A bear was found meandering in Benton in the early afternoon on Monday.

The local police say that the bear did not harm any residents, but it is important to *bear* in mind to be cautious.

The Benton Police Department posted a lighthearted Facebook status on Monday evening with various photos of the bear in a tree and sleeping in different locations.

The police department also says that the bear will be safely relocated to a national forest and that there is no reason to believe that there are any others in the immediate area.