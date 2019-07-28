HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — On July 27 at approximately 2:15 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to Dam Site Park near Heber Springs for a possible drowning.

Upon arrival, rescue crews learned that 23-year-old George Reed of Little Rock had jumped off some bluffs into the Lake, but did not resurface.

Divers were deployed and were able to locate Reed at approximately 2:55 p.m. and bring him to the surface.

Reed was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This marks the first drowning on Greers Ferry lake for 2019.