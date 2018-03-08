CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Being without a home and living on the streets means no regular access to meals or water. A three-year-old girl from Portland, Texas, noticed that and wanted to do something about it.

Thanks to three-year-old Mariana Espinoza and her mother, Kimberly Martinez, more than 100 homeless people got to eat on Friday.

The family lives in Portland but makes trips to Corpus Christi often. Martinez said when Mariana looks outside the car window during their commute, she gets sad when she sees homeless people.

"She's always asking, 'Can we pick him up?', or, 'Aw, he's hungry. Can we give him food?'" Martinez said.

So Martinez promised Mariana that they would give them food. She bought loaves of bread, packs of cheese, bologna, chips and water bottles -- enough to fill over 120 brown lunch bags.

Mariana was eagerly assembling bags Friday. Her mom said at such a young age, she cares so much about helping others.

The mother and daughter then set out for downtown Corpus Christi and distributed the meals in front of City Hall and across from the bus station. Mariana marched up to anyone she could offering them food and a drink.

"It was pretty amazing. I didn't think she would actually go up there and talk to everybody and, you know, not be scared. She actually loved it," Martinez said.

Martinez said it was her first time doing this, but they plan to start giving out meals at least twice a month.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII