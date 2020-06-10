Arkansas couple brings their wedding to grandmother in nursing home

Right after the ceremony, still dressed as bride and groom, Clay and Megan made a special trip to the nursing home where Clay's grandmother resides.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — With COVID-19 on everyone's mind, 2020 hasn't been an easy year for anyone.

For those in nursing homes, and those who have loved ones in nursing homes, it's been even more difficult. Many have had to talk to their family through a glass window since the start of the pandemic.

But when Arkansas couple Clay and Megan decided to get married, they weren't going to let Clay's grandmother miss out.

In a photo by the wedding photographer, Whorton Photo & Film, you can see the genuine happiness on Clay's grandmother's face.