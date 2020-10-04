When you're a DJ but all the venues have been shut down because of coronavirus, you've got to get a little creative to do what you love.

One Arkansas DJ hosted a virtual party—playing for tips—making sure every penny went to single-parent homes struggling from COVID-19 and families in Jonesboro affected by the most recent tornado.

Odds are you've probably heard about one of these.

DJs across the country are hosting virtual parties.

Moving their craft from the club to social media.

Arkansas native Destinee Rogers, also known as DJ Dezz, hosted her first virtual party last Saturday.

RELATED: Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, others livestream concert from home for coronavirus response

"I just gave myself a goal of maybe having 75-100 people watch. I never dreamt that it was going to be this big. At one point we had somewhere around 850 to 900 people watching. We're now at 44,000 views."

"I've seen a lot of people on my timeline saying they're not working the same house. People are still asking for rent, people are still asking for bills. they were struggling… didn't know how they were gonna feed their kids. So when I saw all the other DJs opening a tip jar and taking tips for themselves, which is fine, but I felt like I could use this opportunity to bless others," Rogers said.

That weekend she raised $4,215.

With that money, she was able to donate to 35 families.

"We gave 10 nurses lunch and then we went into the grocery stores and handed out money for people to pay for their groceries.”

Several of the families have left thank you notes all over social media.

RELATED: School lunch programs power on despite school closings

In the midst of one of the worst times in history, they will certainly remember the glimpse of hope this DJ has spun into their lives.

"Obviously I would have loved to give everybody a ton of money but that's just not the reality. I just wanted to give them a small blessing and hopefully I could help somebody get some groceries or could help babies get formula or diapers."

DJ Dezz will have her next live virtual party this Saturday at 10 p.m. Here’s where you can tune in.

Cashapp: $DestineeRogers

Facebook: DJ Dezz