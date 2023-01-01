Building a home to keep siblings together | Arkansas foster care group builds house for family

The Second Chance Youth Ranch is looking to make a difference as the number of kids in foster care has exceeded the number of homes available in the Natural State.

PARON, Ark. — It's a sad but true reality— currently, the number of kids who are in foster care in Arkansas exceeds the number of homes that are available.

A private placement agency for foster children called the Second Chance Youth Ranch explained that they certainly know the challenges of being full.

Randall and Angela Robinson are a couple who have wanted to become parents but expressed that the journey hasn't been easy.

"We've been wanting to have kids of our own for a while and we found that we're unable to have kids on our own," Randall said.

The next step for the two would be to become foster parents, and Randall mentioned that a friend introduced them to the Second Chance Youth Ranch.

"Hey, you know they're looking for foster parents and they knew we would kind of be interested in that," Randall added.

On Thursday, the placement agency opened up a brand new foster home in Benton to the Robinsons.

The home will fit a sibling group of up to six children in the system.

Rachel Hubbard, director of the Second Chance Youth Ranch, explained how the group often turns foster children away because they are filled to capacity.

It's an issue still impacting the state— and in Arkansas, the Department of Human Services reported 1,629 foster homes in Arkansas.

The number of children in foster care in the state is 4,229.

"We decided we're tired of saying no, we want to be a part of ending the crisis," Hubbard said.

She added that the new home will be part of a solution to make sure Arkansans in foster care not only have a home but that they aren't separated.

"Most regular homes out in the community don't have the space for five or six children to come into their home and live together," Hubbard said.

Hence, why so many siblings are often split up when entering the foster system, she explained.

Building, furnishing, and allowing parents to move in and foster a big sibling group is their mission.

The Robinsons are grateful for the opportunity but put out a call for more people to join in and help.

"If we could get more foster parents to help in the crisis, that would be fantastic," Angela Robinson said.