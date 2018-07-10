Meet Renee Walker.

“Been doing deployments since they were really young like one and three years old,” Walker said.

Walker's family has been stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base for eight years.

“I don’t think anything can prepare you for deployments," she said. "You always hope for the best, but you never really know what to expect."

Her children, now four and six years old, didn’t know what to expect from the deployments either.

“When daddy deployed they heard a louder car come up the street and they would think it was daddy, so they would run to the window,” Walker said.

She couldn’t find a children’s book to comfort air force children, so she wrote her own titled ‘’My Letter to Daddy.”

“I know that I saw a huge increase in tantrums, misbehavior, they were acting out," she said. "That’s part of the reason why I wrote this book -- to give them an example of how to speak in first person, speak about how they’re feeling and to put those feelings into words."

The book was just made available in September, and it’s already touching lives.

“This is what made the whole project worth it is the feedback that I’ve been getting from other people," Walker said. "Not just my friends, but also even strangers that I’ve never met. People in the navy or the air force they’re reaching out to me saying that it has made a difference.”

The book ends by letting their dad know they are holding on.

“It gives them a little bit of hope and inspiration at the end for the homecoming because that’s the best part,” Walker said.

