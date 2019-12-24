LITTLE ROCK, Ark — This time of year tends to focus on the people in need, and we should.

But, there's another story right across the aisle. It's those that are serving the food and handing out the necessities.

There are several people who have once been the ones that went without, that are now giving back.

"It is the worst, terrible feeling that you could ever experience when you don't have enough to eat," said Marry Harris, a volunteer at Watershed Resource Center.

That's why Harris and others volunteer at Watershed.

"If I was looking for jobs they helped me look for jobs; they helped me with food when I needed food; and they helped me with counseling when I needed someone to talk to," Donielle Flowers said.

They remember the times they needed help, and now they are grateful they are in a position to be able to give back.

"I am blessed because I am able to help somebody else," said Lovie Aaron, a volunteer at Watershed.

Also at the Compassion Center in Little Rock, the kitchen manager has been on the other side of the counter hoping to overcome her biggest battle.

"I did drugs for over 25 years. I lost my children. I lost homes. I lost cars. I lost respect for myself," Compassion Center Kitchen Manager Melissa Caulder said.

She went through the Compassion Center's program to find a passion in cooking and sharing her love of God.

"When you're not hungry, and when you fill your tummy up you can relax and kind of listen," said Caulder. "It feels great, you know, even though I'm seven years clean I know I came through those doors just like they did."

It goes to show, focusing on those in need helps those who have been there, too.