SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — A 13-year-old Benton girl is taking her time to write letters to seniors who are feeling lonely in nursing homes.

Addie Rose Castleberry wants others to find joy in the chaos. She’s hoping by writing letters, it’ll brighten the days of those feeling alone.

“This is really important because even though we can’t go out and volunteer in our communities right now, we can still be making positive impacts from our home,” said Castleberry.

Each letter is unique in its own way, handwritten on construction paper with positive words of encouragement.

“I know a lot of nursing homes across the world right now can’t have visitors, so it’s important for us to brighten their day and bring smiles to their faces,” said Castleberry.

Castleberry said her mission is a call to action for other teens in Saline County.

“She’s a great mentor to our kids. She’s a great example of what we want our teens to look up to,” said Krystal Askew, program director at Saline County Boys and Girls Club.

Castleberry has partnered with the Saline Co. Boys and Girls Club challenging other teens to write a letter to a senior.

“Be really creative, and I encourage ya’ll to add your own twist to it and spread positivity,” said Castleberry.

The Saline County Boys and Girls Club in Benton has a box at the front door for you to drop off your letter.

Any teen is welcome to participate.

You have until the end of April to drop off a letter in the box. They’ll be sent out to local nursing homes in Saline County.