LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- One of the many missions of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to encourage adults of all ages to help change someone's life for the better, forever.

THV11's Rob Evans always wanted to become a "Big Brother," and about 13 years ago, that wish came true. One day, Rob woke up, and became apart of something that has helped change not only his life, but the life of Tony Grant.

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas, their mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

Tony was only 8 years old when he met Rob. Big Brothers Big Sisters matched the two together after a series of questions and meetings in person.

"It was just like instant," said Rob. "I mean it was just perfect."

Their memories together are something Rob will hold close to his heart forever.

"The memories I have with him, from the first time we played basketball, to Tony winning wrestling championships, football championships, his high school graduation, are some of the best memories of my life," said Rob.

But Tony is also just as instrumental in Rob's family as he is in his.

"He helped my daughter ride a bike," said Rob. "You're supposed to be his brother, but it's also like your best friend at the same time."

From 8 years old to 21 years old, Rob has always been there for Tony.

"Rob Evans is one of the best people I've ever had in my life," Tony said to Rob in a video, "and he's a blessing to be in my life. And I thank you for that."

Rob recently got a new little brother, Artavian Mallett. The two have already experienced memories together that will live with them for a long time.

"I'm internally grateful for Big Brothers, Big Sisters," said Rob. "I would recommend this to anyone on the planet. Whether you think you're ready for it or not, it's just an amazing experience."

© 2018 KTHV