Little rock, Ark. (KTHV) - Devon Wooten is a warrior who started battling brain cancer when he was five years old.

Devon’s story starts Nov.14, 2008 when he was diagnosed with a ependymoma grade two brain tumor,” Devon’s parents, Jason and Sarah Wooten, said.

“In 2015 they removed a meningioma from behind his right eye,” they said.

By the time Devon was age 14, he had overcome two types of brain cancer but despite numerous treatments, he was diagnosed with a third type of brain cancer this year, glioblastoma cancer.

“He doesn't complain or say mom I wish this didn't happen to me, he takes it one day at a time and says he is just going to keep on fighting. He has been a testimony to so many people,” Sarah said.

Devon's story has reached thousands of people on social media.

The Harding football team wanted him to know how much he inspired them, so they paid him a surprise visit Friday night.

“No matter what happens to you, you're always going past your circumstances and I feel like you value the spirit of a warrior and that speaks a lot to us that are trying to be warriors in our own lives,” one football player said.

They traded stories, laughed, and prayed.

Devon said he hopes his strength gives others going through hard times hope. As for him, he said there's no need to be down because he's battled brain cancer twice before and he'll battle and overcome it again.

“I am a brain cancer survivor,” Devon said.

The Clinton High school football team and the Wonderview girls basketball team also paid Devon a visit.

