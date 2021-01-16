Bryant pharmacist gets emotional when kids deliver 'thank you' sign to his work

On it, the kids claimed in big letters that Martin and his staff are their healthcare heroes -- around the corners they added a personal touch.

BRYANT, Ark. — A Bryant pharmacist got emotional when a group of kids made “thank you” signs for him and his staff.

“It really means a whole lot to us,” said John Martin, pharmacist at Bryant Family Pharmacy.

Martin’s days look a lot different and quite busier as the COVID-19 vaccine has rolled out.

“We are working around the clock to get these vaccines administered as quickly as we can,” said Martin.

Though some wanting the shot have become impatient, Martin and his team’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed by the kids at the Bryant Boys and Girls Club.

“We love them,” said Paige Hunter, an elementary club member. “They help keep us healthy all the time.”

A homemade sign sits in the front lobby of the pharmacy, easily visible for staff.

On it, the kids claimed in big letters that Martin and his staff are their healthcare heroes -- around the corners they added a personal touch.

“We got to put our handprints on the signs,” said Branum Bilbrey. “Our staff wrote 'we love our pharmacy' and most of us got to put different color of handprints on it.”

To Martin, the handprints are more than just a piece of art. When he sees them, he’s reminded that those are the hands of our future, the future of his community.

“For them to have a healthier tomorrow is really what we are trying to do by wiping out this pandemic as quickly as we can,” said Martin.