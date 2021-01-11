Cabot BFFs become two of only 30 to become Special Olympics U.S. Ambassadors

Haylie and Tori's friendship is famous. Both were selected as two of only 30 youth leaders from across the country as Special Olympics U.S. Youth Ambassadors!

CABOT, Ark. — Best friends Haylie Poe and Tori Kiser are the best of teammates, and since middle school, they’ve been inseparable.

“From then on, we became best friends," Tori said.

"And we will stay friends forever!” Haylie added.

Haylie and Tori are part of the Sidekick Club at Cabot High School. Tori says the organization is one of a kind.

“You have someone without intellectual disabilities and someone with intellectual disabilities to come together, play sports and compete,” Tori explained.

Their friendship is famous. Both were selected as two of only 30 youth leaders from across the country as Special Olympics U.S. Youth Ambassadors.

“I saw it as my duty to give back, and to be able to do this with Hailey has been a dream come true,” Tori said.

In June, Haylie and Tori will travel to Orlando for the Special Olympics USA games to meet and interview the athletes.

“It’s going to be very exciting being able to see all these famous athletes that are trying to compete to earn their gold medal,” Tori said.

These two are making a name for themselves for all the right reasons. Both have been chosen as the Unified Vice President.