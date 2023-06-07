Arkansan helping others in sister's memory

Savannah Woods and her team have provided over 600 people with free medical care, medication, and a chance to finally be seen.

CABOT, Ark. — For many of us, the idea of a great summer is spent by the pool or a vacation to the beach— but Savannah Woods’ dream trip was half a world away.

“I had always wanted to do a mission trip and help those communities with healthcare access. Of course, spreading the gospel and doing that along the way," Woods said.

That desire was driven by her love of people and her faith, both qualities she learned from her older sister Ashton.

“My sister was a missionary before she moved back to Arkansas for a little over three years,” Woods explained.

Ashton returned from overseas due to the pandemic, but the two always dreamed of traveling once again side by side.

“Africa was always a place we talked about traveling together,” she said.

Sadly, their dream suddenly became a nightmare.

“My sister Ashton Woods was in a car accident. An alleged texting while driving accident in Arkansas. She passed away and was killed in a head-on collision on October 7th, 2022,” Woods described.

Following Ashton’s passing, Savannah made a choice to carry on her sister’s memory.

“It definitely created a bigger purpose and really live out that mission that she lived and her life as a missionary,” she explained.

She applied for and was accepted for a humanitarian and mission trip to Uganda through the organization One World Health. Savannah and her team provided over 600 people with free medical care, medication, and a chance to finally be seen.

“Once we took a picture or video, they wanted to see it and show it back to them. They loved to see themselves. We look around in this village and there’s no electricity, there’s no water, and there’s no mirrors. They’ve likely never seen themselves before,” she said.

Savannah knew that this was a trip her sister would be proud of.

“Every interaction was just thinking about her the whole time and one how much she would’ve loved to have been there. She just had a thrill and a passion for life and giving. That’s what she dedicated her life to,” Woods added.

Her legacy will live on through a non-profit called A World Vision: Ashton Rae Woods Foundation created by Savannah to provide scholarships to missionaries who wish to serve overseas.

“Show love and continue that outpour of love and support for one another. Here in the States but for people all over the world. At the end of the day, that’s what matters," she said.