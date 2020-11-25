Cabot woman makes holiday boxes for school nurses

“School nurses go unnoticed. I feel like this is a way for us to show them how much we appreciate them for how much they’ve done for us.”

CABOT, Ark. — This holiday season, Arkansans are finding themselves thankful for the unusual, whether that be people or things.

“I’m thankful for my family, friends, kiddos, my job,” said Jordan Gibson, a Cabot woman.

Around this time every year, Gibson is reminded of who and what she’s thankful for, but this year, she’s adding a group of very important people to her list.

“This year, I’m thankful for all of the nurses and doctors and everyone who’s helped out during this pandemic,” said Gibson.

She works at Cabot School District. Throughout the pandemic, she’s noticed how difficult and more challenging the school nurses’ jobs have become, but regardless, they don’t skip a beat.

“They have had to do a lot compared to what they normally do,” said Gibson.

There’s 26 school nurses within the Cabot School District. Gibson has started her own project by collecting donations to fill holiday boxes for each nurse.

“We are wanting to fill it with good lotion,” said Gibson. “The lotion will be great because of all the hand sanitizer they’ve used. Their hands are dry."

A company also donated hot cocoa bombs, but to fill the boxes up, Gibson could still use more donations.

She’s raised $300 of her $1,000 goal.

Gibson plans to fill the boxes with other items like bath bombs, chapstick, hand sanitizer, and more treats.

“School nurses go unnoticed,” said Gibson. “I feel like this is a way for us to show them how much we appreciate them for how much they’ve done for us.”