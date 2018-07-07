PHOENIX - Thanks to a last minute donation from a local camping store more than two dozen children of fallen officers are getting to spend the next week at summer camp.

“It’s important to get out of the usual and hang out with kids like the rest of us,” said Justice Harrolle

Siblings 14-year-old Addison and 11-year-old Justice Harrolle would much rather have their father be here, but it’s experiences like summer camp that make losing him a little less painful.

Cabela's in Glendale partnered with the 100 Club of Arizona, a group dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of fallen officers to make this week-long camp happen.

The sporting goods store provided the children with all the essentials they will need for camp.

“Your own personal tragedy you’ll never forget but to create these bonds,” said Angela Harrolle.

Addison and Justice said those bonds are important.

“We call connect to that because some people just don’t understand,” Addison Harrolle.

It’s been nearly 10 years since Angela Harrolle lost her husband an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper assigned to the rescue helicopter unit near Sedona. He was struck and killed while trying to rescue two people off the side of Bear Mountain.

And although he will always be missed, especially on holidays, the Harrolle family is grateful for the support they've received.

“It’s a family you never want to be part of, but once we are around you kind of like us,” said Angela Harrolle.

Cabela's and the 100 Club sent off the children on buses to YMCA Camp Sky Y on Saturday.

To learn more or donate to the 100 Club Arizona, head to the non-profit's website.

