COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A picture is worth a thousand words, and one photo captured by a traveler from out of town says even more about the people portrayed within it.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office posted the photo to its Instagram page, saying a traveler from Texas who was stopping to get gas spotted the poignant moment and shared it with the sheriff's office.

In the photo, you can see a deputy appearing to pray with or console a young man at a gas station. "The traveler was touched by the act and called our dispatch center and spoke to a supervisor, sharing the picture with him," the Instagram post said.

"Picture speaks for itself!!!!" the caption went on to say.

A First Coast News viewer brought the photo to our attention on social media.

"With everything that's going on within America, I thought I'd share with you a picture of one of our deputies taking time out to pray with a traveler," he said. "He's a husband, father and a human that truly cares about making a difference."

The sheriff's office public information officer told First Coast News the deputy in the picture is Chris Alford. Alford was comforting the young man in the photo after a disagreement with some people at the gas station, and offered to pray with him, the PIO said.

Take a look at the photo below. Thank you to Deputy Alford for serving your community!

Deputy Chris Alford of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Deputy Chris Alford (center), of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, after arresting a man on the FBI's fugitive list Wednesday
Columbia County Sheriff's Office

