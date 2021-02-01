Conway community remodeling home of elderly woman after water damage

Nancy Shatzer has been in a local Conway hotel for 7 weeks waiting for her parents' old home to be remodeled for her by volunteers who care.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — An elderly Conway woman has been living in a hotel for the past seven weeks while volunteers work to remodel her family home. A water line busted causing flooring to be sunken and damaged.

Nancy Shatzer's caretaker posted back in November on Facebook about her home's living conditions. A ton of experts decided to pitch in to volunteer their time and efforts to fix up her home.

Curtis Robinson is a retired veteran helping lead the project.

“Someone needed help and these people volunteered their effort and I just happened to be the guy to say, ‘Hey, let’s meet at this date at this time. Let’s assist the problem and let’s start getting to work'" said Robinson.

Due to the holidays and the pandemic, the process with volunteers has been slow.

Shatzer said she's been living in that home since she was 18 years old.

"Me, my mom, and my dad moved in '73 and we've been up here ever since," said Shatzer. "I love my mom and dad because that was their house too you know, and now they're both dead."

Robinson said they're going to need more volunteers in order to get Shatzer back home. They're asking for donations for supplies.