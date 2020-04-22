CONWAY, Ark. — Conway High School’s band director went on a day-long scavenger hunt to place signs in each of his senior students’ front yard.

"The hardest thing was finding out how to get to every address,” said Robin Ratliff, band director. "We did some back and forth and a few circles here and there, but we got it all accomplished."

Ratliff said a local print shop made 52 of them, specially-made for each senior band member with their name and instrument they play surrounding the band's logo.

"I actually brought mine inside, so it doesn't get messed up by the weather,” said Mackenzie Williams, a band member.

Williams said her bandmates and the Class of 2020 have missed out on so much, so waking up Wednesday morning to her sign was a surprise that lifted her spirits.

"We don't get to do our spring concerts and things like that, so for them to do this, it was nice of them,” said Williams.

The Conway High senior band members have been playing together since 8th grade. They have felt torn apart through the COVID-19 crisis, but when they look at each of their names that surround the outer corners of their signs, they are reminded that they are forever a team.

"You know it's been difficult not being in band every day, so it's nice to have something like this that brings us together,” said Williams.