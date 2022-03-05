Trumann firefighters put out house fire, save 10 dogs from building

An Arkansas family is feeling thankful after their local fire department worked to save the family's dog and its 9 puppies from a fire at their home.

TRUMANN, Ark. — An Arkansas family is thankful after their local fire department worked to save the family's 10 dogs from a fire at their home.

According to the Trumann Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters were sent to a home on Highway 69 after it was reported that the house was on fire.

Firefighters hurried to the home after receiving the call around 10 a.m., where they were able to control the fire, heat, and smoke and rescue a mother dog and her 9 puppies from the house.

The fire department sent their well wishes to the family impacted by the incident and discussed the house fire in a Facebook post:

Just before 10 a.m. on March 4, your Trumann Firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire on Highway 69. A rapid response and aggressive actions to control the fire and spread of heat and smoke resulted in limiting fire damage to the area of the room involved, the saving of a momma dog and her 9 puppies, and many of the owners' personal items. Crews also recovered an additional dog and provided K9 CPR. Our prayers go out to the family affected.

Thanks to the swift response from fire officials, the home only suffered minor damages.

While damage was kept to a minimum, Trumann firefighters also wanted to send a friendly reminder about smoke detectors and the usefulness they can have in saving lives from fires.