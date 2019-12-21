FLORISSANT, Mo. — A local service member is home just in time for the holidays.

But his family in St. Louis County had no idea that the best present of all was on its way.

U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Zack Dodson has been away in his own workshop for the last three months in California.

But with help from his elves, Zack was able to use some magic to surprise his family for the holidays.

"They have no idea, so I told them being a PFC, being the bottom of the totem pole, everyone had to go home and someone had to stay in the shop and that was me. I told them there was no chance for me to home for Christmas," Zack said.

Every year, the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District takes its sleigh to help Santa greet children.

But this year, Zack was taking the reins, giving Santa a night off.

Ready to bring his holiday cheer to two little ones in specific: his 7-year-old sisters.

"I know they've missed me, I missed them," he said. "One of the big reasons of me coming home."

Zack hopped off his sleigh and disguised his voice as he asked his sisters "What do you want for Christmas this year? What about your brother being home?"

The twin little girls screamed "Yeah!"

That's when Zack unveiled himself.

Being away from each other for the past three months can be tough, but being together again today is a gift, which is why we call it the present. It's this present moment that will forever be wrapped with a smile.

"I'd do anything to surprise these two," Zack said.

MORE HEARTWARMING STORIES

'I can use the word miracle' | Among the youngest babies ever born, twin preemies go home for the holidays ST. LOUIS - There are little miracles every day at St. Louis Children's Hospital, but the staff's smallest patients might be their biggest success story. Twin sisters Rylei and Everlei Barylski will be home for the holidays after 218 days in the NICU.

RELATED: 'Signing Santa' uses ASL to share Christmas message in heartwarming video

RELATED: ISP troopers help deliver a heart

RELATED: A smile to remember: Video of adopted baby with Down syndrome goes viral